'Unlucky': Some Aston Villa fans taunt rival club's fans as player heads to Villa Park

Villa fans look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa announced the signing of a former West Bromwich Albion player on Thursday.

Aston Villa fans are reacting on social media after the Villans announced the signing of a former West Bromwich Albion player on Thursday.

Despite being from a family of Aston Villa supporters, it was the West Brom academy at which the teenage striker Louie Barry developed before his transfer to Barcelona last summer.

 

But after just six months with the Spanish giants, Barry is back on familiar ground thanks to his move to Villa Park.

As a non-English club, Barcelona paid minimal compensation for the player and are expected to have made a profit on his sale to Aston Villa.

That will only add to the West Brom fans' frustration - of which there will be plenty according to some of their Villans equivalents...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barry reunites with Mark Harrison, his former West Brom academy boss, at Aston Villa.

Speaking after his appointment last summer, Harrison told the official Aston Villa Youtube channel: "The medium-term [goal] is to make sure we're competitive so we can recruit players [for] Aston Villa, an academy that is well respected throughout the country.

"So if we approach a player somewhere in the country, we're competing with the so-called bigger academies, the Chelseas, the Manchester Citys, the Arsenals, the Liverpools and, equally, locally. We've got to make sure that locally Aston Villa are the club that everybody wants to come to." 

West Bromwich Albion academy player Louie Barry with his trophy

And it was in fact the example of Barry that Harrison gave to illustrate his point.

"A player (Barry) left West Bromwich Albion to go to Barcelona," he added. "He lives in Sutton Coldfield, he's a Villa fan, his dad's a Villa fan, that just can't happen in the future."

