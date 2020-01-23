'Traditional Mourinho signing': Sky Sports pundit urges Tottenham to sign 'world-class' defender

Tottenham Hotspur could be one of the more busier teams during this final week of the January transfer window.

Paul Robinson has urged Tottenham to sign Samuel Umtiti this month as he thinks the Barcelona man is a 'traditional Jose Mourinho signing'.

The Sky Sports pundit labelled Umtiti 'world-class' and someone who would fit 'perfectly' into Tottenham's backline, which has struggled to produce strong performances this season.

As reported by Barcelona's official website, centre-back Umtiti, has a whopping £424 million release clause in his contract.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (22/01/20 at 10:50 am), former England goalkeeper, Robinson, urged the North London club to try and secure the Barcelona stars services.

"They were linked with Umtiti, the centre-half, I would love to see him signed at Spurs because I think he's an outstanding player," Robinson told Sky Sports. "And he's a traditional Mourinho signing.

"He's a world-class proven player. Ready-made and somebody who Mourinho would work with. I think somebody of the ilk would fit into the back four perfectly."

Spanish outlet El Desmarque have previously claimed that Spurs are a host of clubs who are keen on Umtiti's signature this month.

Mourinho always likes to build from the back and the defensive fragilities his players are showing wouldn't be sitting well with him at all.

Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez have been regulars since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in June, whilst the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga have also played at the back this term.

In someone like Alderweireld's case, he is a top-quality centre-half, but his well-documented contract problems prior to him putting pen-to-paper seemingly messed up his form.

Added with that, Vertonghen doesn't seem to be Mourinho's cup of tea, and it does seem like the Spurs boss need this current window, more game time, and pre-season to try and get the best out of Tottenham's defence.