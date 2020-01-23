Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans claim star has got worse under Mourinho

John Verrall
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur ran out 2-1 victors over Norwich City last night, as Jose Mourinho's side ended their winless run.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left disappointed with Heung-Min Son’s display, even though he scored against Norwich City last night.

Son managed to get his head to a deflected cross from Dele Alli, as Spurs picked up a 2-1 win in the contest.

 

The South Korean ended his goalscoring drought, but he still was far from at his best.

And Tottenham fans are wondering why Son appears to be so badly out of sorts at the moment.

Son has usually stepped up for Spurs when Harry Kane has been injured.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man generally thrives with the added pressure on him, but he has struggled more this time around.

Son could have had more than his one goal against Norwich last night, but he wasted some decent opportunities when well placed.

Tottenham’s win over Norwich has lifted them up to sixth place in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch