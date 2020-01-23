Tottenham fans claim star has got worse under Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur ran out 2-1 victors over Norwich City last night, as Jose Mourinho's side ended their winless run.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left disappointed with Heung-Min Son’s display, even though he scored against Norwich City last night.

Son managed to get his head to a deflected cross from Dele Alli, as Spurs picked up a 2-1 win in the contest.

The South Korean ended his goalscoring drought, but he still was far from at his best.

And Tottenham fans are wondering why Son appears to be so badly out of sorts at the moment.

Not sure why Son can’t control the ball anymore and his confidence in front of goal has plummeted. — The White Wall (@Glory_THFC) January 22, 2020

Son needs to get binned, don't care if he scored. Dropped a solid 1/10 today. — Philip (@philip_thfc) January 22, 2020

Why is Son so poor now? #THFC — Sana Jeewa (@Sana859) January 22, 2020

This team is performing way worse than under Poch...



Let's not sugar-coat this at all. Mourinho has made this players regress. Look at Son. He's a shadow of the player.he was under Poch#TOTNOR #COYS — spurs Legacy (@SpursLegacy) January 22, 2020

Has Son been asked to play a different role since Mourinho arrived? Literally lost all his spark. Been very poor. — Mälu (@DJMalu_official) January 22, 2020

Spurs’ game has regressed so much under Mourinho and all the players are so bad, even Son is a shadow of what he was under Pochettino #THFC #COYS #MourinhoOut — uNyambose (@BaloKaMthethwa) January 22, 2020

Son has been average at best for weeks now... Dele just doesn't play as well without Kane and moura isn't a striker.... Need some real quality teams fear up front — Ant (@PeaheadTHFC) January 22, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Heung-Min Son has been extremely selfish in front of goal this season.Needs to pass more in tight spaces rather than taking shots optimistically hoping for deflection #TOTNOR #Sonaldo #THFC #COYS — Daniel Arambur (@DanielArambur) January 22, 2020

Son has usually stepped up for Spurs when Harry Kane has been injured.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man generally thrives with the added pressure on him, but he has struggled more this time around.

Son could have had more than his one goal against Norwich last night, but he wasted some decent opportunities when well placed.

Tottenham’s win over Norwich has lifted them up to sixth place in the Premier League table.