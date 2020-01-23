Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham Hotspur fans after win

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweirled is already looking ahead.

Tottenham got back to winning ways with a win over Norwich City.

Star defender Toby Alderweireld is now looking ahead to the weekend game against Southampton.

He sent a message talking up the vital three points, which helped Tottenham close the gap on fourth to just six.

Very important win tonight Thanks for your unconditional support! On to Saturday #COYS pic.twitter.com/41jvsFzgsm — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 22, 2020

Dele Alli scored an opener against Norwich, before Teemu Pukki equalised from the penalty spot.

Heung-Min Son won the game for Spurs by netting a winner with 10 minutes to go.

Now as Alderweireld acknowledges, Tottenham face Southampton at the weekend in the FA Cup.

It won't be easy, as Southampton beat Tottenham at the start of the month, a game which also saw Harry Kane pick up an injury.

The cup gives manager Jose Mourinho a good chance to win silverware in his first season at the club, and so he will be going all out to win it.