Tim Vickery lauds reported Tottenham target & claims he has a 'world's first' quality

Edinson Cavani has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Tim Vickery has raved about Edinson Cavani's quality as the Paris Saint-Germain striker has been touted to leave the club amid interest from the likes of Tottenham.

The South American football expert, Vickery, stated that Spurs-linked, Cavani, has a quality nobody has which is he's the 'world's first box-to-box striker'.

The Independent have reported that Spurs are one of a number of clubs keen on the Uruguay international, who is set to leave PSG this month because of lack of game time.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (22/01/20 at 2:15 pm), Vickery shared an insight into Cavani and where he could potentially end up by the time the winter window slams shut.

On whether he would consider a move to England: "I think he would if he doesn't get his move to Atletico Madrid that looked like a done deal in the last week of December and has subsequently maybe called off a little bit," Vickery told Sky Sports.

"I think he wants to play. I think he'd be a huge asset to any Premier League dressing room. But perhaps the worry about him now, he's coming up to 33, and this is a player who gets through so much work.

"I think Edinson Cavani is the world's first box-to-box striker. The amount of work he is willing to get through. Fantastic work ethic. His national team coach at Uraguay describes him as the 'perfect son-in-law' - he has an excellent goalscoring record, a whole-hearted, world-class striker. Bring him in!"

If Spurs are able to secure the signature of Cavani then it would be one hell of a capture for Jose Mourinho's men.

Not only would he improve the team, score goals and push them up the table. But it could even be argued that he would mount a serious challenge to the currently injured Harry Kane.

Cavani is one of the best penalty-box strikers in world football. His movement off the ball is of the highest quality and it is something that would work wonders under a Mourinho system.

He could use the PSG man as a focal point, and not forgetting that he works his socks off, so the club wouldn't be missing what Kane usually provides the team off-the-ball.