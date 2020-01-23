Quick links

Tim Vickery lauds reported Tottenham target & claims he has a 'world's first' quality

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United...
Edinson Cavani has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) celebrates his goal during the French Cup match between Linas Montlhery and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Robert-Bobin on January 5, 2020 in...

Tim Vickery has raved about Edinson Cavani's quality as the Paris Saint-Germain striker has been touted to leave the club amid interest from the likes of Tottenham. 

The South American football expert, Vickery, stated that Spurs-linked, Cavani, has a quality nobody has which is he's the 'world's first box-to-box striker'.

The Independent have reported that Spurs are one of a number of clubs keen on the Uruguay international, who is set to leave PSG this month because of lack of game time. 

 

Speaking to Sky Sports News (22/01/20 at 2:15 pm), Vickery shared an insight into Cavani and where he could potentially end up by the time the winter window slams shut. 

On whether he would consider a move to England: "I think he would if he doesn't get his move to Atletico Madrid that looked like a done deal in the last week of December and has subsequently maybe called off a little bit," Vickery told Sky Sports.

"I think he wants to play. I think he'd be a huge asset to any Premier League dressing room. But perhaps the worry about him now, he's coming up to 33, and this is a player who gets through so much work. 

"I think Edinson Cavani is the world's first box-to-box striker. The amount of work he is willing to get through. Fantastic work ethic. His national team coach at Uraguay describes him as the 'perfect son-in-law' - he has an excellent goalscoring record, a whole-hearted, world-class striker. Bring him in!"

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France

If Spurs are able to secure the signature of Cavani then it would be one hell of a capture for Jose Mourinho's men.

Not only would he improve the team, score goals and push them up the table. But it could even be argued that he would mount a serious challenge to the currently injured Harry Kane. 

Cavani is one of the best penalty-box strikers in world football. His movement off the ball is of the highest quality and it is something that would work wonders under a Mourinho system.

He could use the PSG man as a focal point, and not forgetting that he works his socks off, so the club wouldn't be missing what Kane usually provides the team off-the-ball. 

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's first goal which is then disallowed for offside by VAR during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St...

