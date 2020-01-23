Quick links

‘This sounds really desperate’: Some Leeds United fans react to new reported transfer move

Che Adams (R) of Southampton celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game with Danny Ings during the pre season friendly match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Southampton Football...
Leeds United reportedly want Che Adams of Southampton.

Che Adams of Southampton in action during the pre season friendly match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Southampton Football Club at Stadion Feijenoord or De Kuip on July 28, 2019 in...

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Southampton have turned down another bid for Che Adams.

According to BBC Sport, Leeds have made a third bid for Adams, but Premier League outfit Southampton have rejected it.

It has been reported that the Championship club made a loan offer with an option to buy for £20 million, but the Saints have turned it down.

 

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Adams, and below are some of the best comments:

What now for Leeds United in striker chase?

Leeds clearly want to sign Adams, but Southampton repeatedly turning them down, perhaps the Whites should look elsewhere for a new striker.

True, Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is particular about the profile of players he likes to sign, but time is running out for the Championship outfit to bring in a frontman.

With Eddie Nketiah having returned to his parent club Arsenal after his loan spell at Elland Road was cut short, the Whites are in desperate need of a replacement.

Che Adams of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

