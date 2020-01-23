‘This sounds really desperate’: Some Leeds United fans react to new reported transfer move

Leeds United reportedly want Che Adams of Southampton.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Southampton have turned down another bid for Che Adams.

According to BBC Sport, Leeds have made a third bid for Adams, but Premier League outfit Southampton have rejected it.

It has been reported that the Championship club made a loan offer with an option to buy for £20 million, but the Saints have turned it down.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Adams, and below are some of the best comments:

If we're throwing figures like 20m around go and do the same deal with Bowen from Hull!! #lufc — Richard Box (@richardboxy) January 22, 2020

Sack that off now and put same offer in for Bowen — Daniel Ellse (@Billybiglicks92) January 22, 2020

This sounds really desperate.



Ultimately that’s a deal to pay £20m for a striker to lead the line in the Premier League, who hasn’t scored a single Premier League goal. — MJ (@elland_toad) January 22, 2020

Why are Southampton wasting a quality strikers career? Think it’s pathetic — Russ Wadeley (@TheWhites1982) January 22, 2020

Well can’t say we didn’t try. — PauLeedsArentWeHarrison (@paulharrison01) January 22, 2020

Forget him and move on — James Purvis (@JamesPurvis21) January 22, 2020

I honestly don’t think we have bid that! Smokescreen! Getting worried we won’t get a striker of required quality now tbh! — Ron (@ronaallleeds) January 22, 2020

LUFC should forget about Che Adams. Full stop.

Focus instead on Andre Gray and Jarrod Bowen. The former is more expensive.

Confucius, he said: "What's good is not cheap; what's cheap is not good". — LUFC Shah Alam (@AlamLufc) January 22, 2020

What now for Leeds United in striker chase?

Leeds clearly want to sign Adams, but Southampton repeatedly turning them down, perhaps the Whites should look elsewhere for a new striker.

True, Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is particular about the profile of players he likes to sign, but time is running out for the Championship outfit to bring in a frontman.

With Eddie Nketiah having returned to his parent club Arsenal after his loan spell at Elland Road was cut short, the Whites are in desperate need of a replacement.