Temtem: Why you can't find rock-climbing gear in Early Access

The Pokémon-like MMO Temtem is currently the top-selling game on Steam after its Early Access launched just two days ago. Its release hasn't been all that smooth thanks to its popularity causing server woes, but the feedback from fans has still been largely positive. There's a lot to do in the game with numerous islands to explore and dozens of furry creatures to enslave, but the experience is understandably unfinished with impossible to complete features that require missing items such as rock-climbing gear.

You can purchase the Early Access version of Temtem from Steam for £27.99. This comes with 50% of the game's content including 80+ creatures, co-op and PvP multiplayer, and over 20-hours of gameplay pertaining to its campaign.

While it's possible to figuratively walk on water by capturing a surfboard, it is currently impossible to climb thanks to the lack of rock-climbing gear.

Where is the rock-climbing gear in Temtem?

Rock-climbing gear is not included in the Early Access version of Temtem at the moment.

This means it's currently impossible to climb up walls that exceed your character's height. So, for the meantime, you're just going to have endure the taunting of supposed 'expert' climbers.

As for why it's not available, it's because the Early Access is only 50% complete. While there are three islands ready to explore, Crema plan to add a final amount of six plus one miniature.

The inevitable full-version will include the following:

161+ Temtem

6 unique islands + 1 mini-island with end-game activities.

Ranked matchmaking

Auction / Trading House

Clubs (our take on clans, including weekly Dojo wars)

Housing

Arcade Bar

Nuzlocke game mode

Three mythical Temtem

In-game tournaments

Steam Achievements and Cards

In regard to why the game has been released in Early Access form, the developers have provided the following justification:

“With our previous game, Immortal Redneck, it became clear that we should have involved the community early on in development and not have waited for the game’s release to start receiving feedback.

We made some assumptions that led to us not putting enough effort into certain areas of the game, and that ended up hurting the game’s perception by the public and got us off to a not-so-great start.

We want to change that with Temtem. We want our early supporters to be involved in the development, watch our day-to-day updates and provide feedback along the way to make the game we all always dreamt about.”

Rock-climbing gear will be added to the game at a later date, but there's currently no way of knowing when the inevitable update will be released.