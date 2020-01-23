Reported Spurs target deemed to have 'all the qualities' needed to be PL 'top striker'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign a new striker - Southampton's Danny Ings has been linked with Spurs this month.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Danny Ings has been described as a player who has "all the qualities" needed to be a "top striker" in the Premier League by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (Sky Sports News).

The Saints striker has been in remarkable form this season, having scored 14 goals and claimed one assist from 24 Premier League games, plus a further two goals from two League Cup appearances (Transfermarkt).

Ings' tally for the season is already his best return in England’s top flight and the 27-year-old is responsible for just under half of Southampton’s goals in the league this campaign (31 scored).

As for Tottenham, they are believed to be in the hunt for a striker, particularly after Harry Kane suffered a long-term injury, and according to a report in the Daily Star from 10 January, Ings is believed to be on Jose Mourinho's radar.

When asked by Sky Sports News if Ings should receive an England call-up, Hasenhuttl replied: "Danny was a constant high level performance player and I think it's because he was very fit during the season. He knows how to score and he has a fantastic strike and is fantastic at pressing. He changed his game a little bit. I think he's also adapted to what we do.

"When he has a chance he is very clinical. All the qualities you have to have if you want to be a top striker in the Premier League. I'm very happy for him because the last seasons were difficult with all the injuries and now he's feeling comfortable and still hungry, which is a good combination."

Ings has made 51 appearances for Southampton overall, first on loan from Liverpool and then permanently after joining in a £20million deal, and has 24 goals and four assists for the South Coast side (Transfermarkt).