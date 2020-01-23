Southampton may reportedly sell player, potential £3m loss

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar.

Leicester City are interested in signing Jannik Vestergaard from Premier League rivals Southampton in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Foxes are set to make a bid of £15 million for the 27-year-old central defender.

The report has claimed that the Saints may cash in on the Denmark international as they feel that they can afford to sell a player, with their Premier League status for next season virtually guaranteed.

Southampton are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 31 points from 24 matches, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and eight points above the relegation zone.

Loss for Southampton?

Vestergaard has been at Southampton since the summer of 2018 when he joined from German club Borussia Monchengladbach for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £18 million.

Although the Denmark international has not been great for the Saints, it would be bad business for them to sell the 27-year-old central defender at a £3 million loss if they accept Leicester’s offer of £15 million.