The numbers behind Giovani Lo Celso's masterclass against Norwich

The Argentine was arguably the best player on the pitch on Wednesday as Tottenham Hotspur earned a victory.

Tottenham Hotspur went into the game against Norwich City with a ton of pressure after failing to score in each of their previous three Premier League matches.

Jose Mourinho's side were desperate for a win and they had to work hard to get it. Dele Alli and Heung-min Son's goals helped Spurs take all three points but the real hero of the game was Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentinian midfielder, on loan from Real Betis, had only shown flashes of brilliance before the game against Norwich on Wednesday. However, Spurs fans finally got to see him in full flow as he lit up the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with an outstanding performance.

Lo Celso had 83 touches of the ball and completed 46 out of his attempted 55 passes with 43 being in Norwich's half. He also competed in 24 duels, won the ball back nine times, made four tackles and created four chances. (Squawka)

He topped the charts in each of the above-mentioned stats and played a massive part in helping Spurs get over the line. Mourinho, now fully aware of what he is capable of, has a lot to think about ahead of the upcoming games.

Lo Celso has to be one of the first names on the team sheet after that performance and Tottenham would be silly to not complete his permanent signing soon.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claimed a couple of months ago that Spurs could sign Lo Celso for as little as £27.5million this month, almost £7 million cheaper than what they will have to pay Betis in the summer.

It is highly unlikely that Tottenham will rush to complete the deal in the next eight days but there will be no excuses for Daniel Levy and Mourinho to not make his deal permanent before the start of next season.