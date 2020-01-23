Should Everton make a move for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos?

The Toffees could do with more creativity in their midfield.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos wants to end his current loan spell at Arsenal.

The Spaniard hasn't featured for the Gunners since the start of November due to an injury. Ceballos returned to full fitness about a month ago but he has found playing time hard to come by.

Mikel Arteta has included the midfielder in his squad in three of his last four games. However, Ceballos remained an unused substitute in all those games, which has allegedly made him want to leave the club this month.

A player of Ceballos' quality shouldn't find it difficult to find a side that will give him regular game time. The Spaniard has a number of admirers in world football and former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be one of them.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported back in 2018 that Ancelotti wanted to sign Ceballos for Napoli. The Italian couldn't complete a deal then and had to settle for Fabian Ruiz, who has become an incredible midfielder now.

With Ceballos now looking for a different club and Everton in need of a good creative midfielder, Ancelotti should try his luck again. Gylfi Sigurdsson's horrendous form has been one of the Toffees' biggest problems this season.

Ancelotti's arrival has given them a boost and they look a different side. However, they have a lot of room for improvement, especially in midfield where Ceballos would be an incredible signing.

The Spaniard can play both as a number 10 as well as in a deeper box-to-box role. Ceballos has brilliant vision, is an incredible dribbler and has the knack of scoring goals when given the chance.

Everton need a strong push from now till the end of the season to manage a top-seven finish in the league. Signing someone like Ceballos, even on a temporary basis, could give Everton the spark that they need.

Ancelotti could finally get his wish and if he can help improve Ceballos as he did with Ruiz, he can become a star very soon. Everton need to back Ancelotti in the transfer market and signing Ceballos could be their first step in doing that this month.