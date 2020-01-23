Report: Arsenal to triple Martinelli's wages amid Real Madrid interest

Gabriel Martinelli has quickly become a star for Arsenal this season.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are set to reward Gabriel Martinelli with a new contract after his incredible start to life in England.

The 18-year-old scored his 10th goal of the season in just 11 starts in all competitions against Chelsea on Tuesday.

He became the youngest teenager to do so for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka back in the day. Martinelli only joined the Gunners in the summer window and is under contract till 2024.

However, his recent performances have caught the eye of Real Madrid who are reportedly interested in making an offer for him.

The report claims that the Galacticos value Martinelli at £50 million, about eight times the £6.3million fee that Arsenal paid for him in the summer.

Arsenal are wary of the interest in their star Brazilian and have reportedly decided to give him a better deal in the coming days. Martinelli currently earns £10,000 a week at the moment but his new deal will see him triple those wages.

That just shows the faith that Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have in the youngster and rightly so after how well he has done. Martinelli played for Ittuano, a fourth division Brazilian club, before joining the Gunners but he hasn't struggled one bit despite the huge step up.

Securing his long-term future and keeping him happy has to be a priority for the Gunners and tripling his salary is one way to do that.

His best performances are certainly yet to come as he gains more experience in the coming years and if he continues to play as well as he has been this season, Arsenal fans are in for a real treat.