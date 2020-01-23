Who is TikTok star Sam Pepper? From YouTube outcast to viral sensation!

Sam Pepper is a name many on social media will recognise but not necessarily for the right reasons.

YouTube is, without doubt, a marvel of the modern world.

It allows anyone with a camera and an internet connection to post videos of whatever they fancy to the internet.

It's given rise to a whole world of online celebrities from video game lets players to vloggers and much more besides.

However, in giving anyone the right to post videos online, some controversies are likely to occur when someone takes their content a tad too far.

One of the most high-profile YouTubers to be involved in a controversy or two was Sam Pepper, so much so that he became an outcast on the site.

Now though, Sam Pepper has started afresh on the social media site TikTok where he has gained a following in the millions.

SOCIAL MEDIA STARS: New movie on Amazon Prime leads with Logan Paul - we couldn’t think of anything worse!

Who is Sam Pepper?

Sam Pepper is a 30-year-old former YouTuber and social media star.

He originally rose to fame in the early 2010s after he started posting vlogs, challenge and prank videos to YouTube.

Pepper became immensely popular and at the time of writing, has over 2.2 million subscribers and has over 55 million video views to his name as well.

Screenshot from @sampepper on TikTok

His YouTube career

While Sam Pepper's rise to fame on YouTube was almost instant, so too was the dismissal of the YouTuber who has become an outcast on the site in recent years.

The biggest controversy surrounding Pepper's time on YouTube came in September 2014 when he was accused of sexual harassment for a video titled 'Fake Hand Ass Pinch Prank' which saw Pepper stopping girls on the street, asking them for directions and then secretly pinching their buttocks.

Following on from that, in November 2015, Pepper uploaded a video titled 'Killing Best Friend Prank' which saw a masked Pepper kidnap his friends, Sam Golbach and Colby Brock, the latter of whom was in on the prank, and pretend to shoot Brock in front of Golbach.

Both videos received hugely negative reactions and were both taken down, leaving Pepper's reputation in tatters.

New beginnings on TikTok

After the controversies, Pepper continued to post videos to YouTube but in 2018 he uploaded his final video to the site, instead choosing to focus his attention on the upcoming social media site TikTok.

Despite the baggage he still carries from the YouTube controversies, Pepper has rebuilt his online following and at the time of writing, boasts an impressive 2.1 million followers on TikTok, just shy of his YouTube total.

The shorter video lengths on TikTok have seen Pepper uploading all sorts but focuses primarily on short comedy videos.