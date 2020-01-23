Explore Rise of Empires: Ottoman’s filming locations - Netflix takes stunning Turkey by storm

Rise of Empires: Ottoman arrives on Netflix this January but where is the Turkish docudrama filmed?

While Netflix is obviously best known for its captivating drama series such as Stranger Things or The Witcher, more and more documentaries have started to make their way onto the streaming service as Netflix looks to branch their content out.

Something that manages to blend both drama and documentary together is the upcoming series Rise of Empires: Ottoman which tells the story of the fall of Constantinople, now Istanbul, and subsequently the downfall Eastern Roman Empire.

Presenting a TV show as both a drama and a documentary isn't something revolutionary and has been done plenty of times in the past but it is often a more appealing way to tell the story of a historical event and naturally, there's plenty of excitement surrounding the series.

What is Rise of Empires: Ottoman about?

Rise of Empires: Ottoman pretty much does what it say on the tin, as it were.

It tells the story of the rise and expansion of the Ottoman Empire in the mid-1400s, centring specifically on the fall of Constantinople where the Ottomans, led by Sultan Mehmed II overthrew the Roman (or Byzantine) occupiers.

We follow Mehmed's journey as he looks to take Constantinople, the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire, and then build an empire that will last for centuries, just like that of the Romans.

Where is it filmed?

Filming for Rise of Empires: Ottoman took place, unsurprisingly in Instabul, the location of ancient Constantinople itself.

However, the exact locations used for filming have not yet been disclosed but we're bound to spot some key Instanbul locations such as the Hagia Sophia, a church-turned-mosque that was built in the 530s AD.

One benefit of filming in the Turkish capital is that the actors used in the series are all from Turkey including Cem Yigit Uzümoglu and Tuba Büyüküstün who take on two of the more major roles in the series, Sultan Mehmed and Mara Hatun respectively.

The Istanbul skyline

When to watch

The series, which consists of six episodes, is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday, January 23rd.

The exact time of release is expected to be midnight PST (Pacific Standard Time) in the US, which means UK viewers should be able to watch from 8am while in Turkey this should be around 11am.