Report: West Ham want £12.5m midfielder compared to Kouyate

West Ham United are being linked with Nantes midfielder Abdoulaye Toure.

According to France Football, West Ham United want to take Nantes midfielder Abdoulaye Toure on loan with a view to a purchase – but Nantes want a cash deal now.

It's claimed that David Moyes like Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, but he is unlikely to leave this month, meaning West Ham are looking at other targets.

One of them is Toure, with the report comparing him to ex-West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, but there could be a disagreement between the clubs.

Nantes want to sell now for €15million (£12.5million), whereas West Ham want to take him on loan with a view to a permanent move, meaning some sort of budging needs to be done.

Toure stands at a considerable 6ft 2in tall, and possesses great strength to hold off opponents and win the ball back, whilst he's also managed to chip in with three goals this season.

The Frenchman has notched 24 tackles and 20 interceptions this season, whilst also completing 86% of his passes, meaning he should be a dependable player in front of the back four.

Toure is different to anything West Ham have right now, and he could really help take some pressure off Mark Noble and Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Still, West Ham need to decide whether they want to haggle with Nantes or move on to another target, having already missed out on Gedson Fernandes to Spurs.