Report: West Ham United want 24-year-old international, £17m fee

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Seko Fofana.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, West Ham United are interested in signing Seko Fofana from Udinese in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Italian club value the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international at €20 million (£16.85 million).

Stats

Fofana has been on the books of Udinese since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Manchester city.

The Ivory Coast international midfielder has made 11 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Udinese so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old scored two goals and provided four assists in 31 league games, according to WhoScored.

Experience in England

Fofana knows England and English football well, having been on the books of City from 2013 until 2016.

The midfielder failed to break into the City first team, but he did have a loan spell at Fulham in 2014-15 when he made 13 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Championship, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.