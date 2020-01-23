Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham United want 24-year-old international, £17m fee

Subhankar Mondal
STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2020
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Seko Fofana.

Seko Mohamed Fofana of Udinese competes for the ball with Franck Kessie of AC Milan during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 19,...

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, West Ham United are interested in signing Seko Fofana from Udinese in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Italian club value the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international at €20 million (£16.85 million).

 

Stats

Fofana has been on the books of Udinese since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Manchester city.

The Ivory Coast international midfielder has made 11 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Udinese so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old scored two goals and provided four assists in 31 league games, according to WhoScored.

Experience in England

Fofana knows England and English football well, having been on the books of City from 2013 until 2016.

The midfielder failed to break into the City first team, but he did have a loan spell at Fulham in 2014-15 when he made 13 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Championship, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2020

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch