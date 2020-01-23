Report: West Ham fail to sign midfield talent despite offering to double club's money

West Ham United have reportedly failed with a move for Ronaldo Vieira.

According to Samp News 24, West Ham United have failed with a bid to bring Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira back to English football.

It's claimed that West Ham offered €14million (£12million) to sign Vieira, which is double the €7million (£6million) fee Sampdoria paid in 2018.

However, Samp have rejected the bid, and intend to keep Vieira until the end of the season, leaving West Ham to ponder their next move.

Samp seem to be adamant that Vieira isn't leaving this month, and this may be the latest blow for West Ham in their pursuit of a new midfielder.

West Ham have already missed out on one box-to-box midfiedler in Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, and this setback in their pursuit of Vieira may be another frustration for the Hammers.

Born in Guinea Bissau, schooled at Benfica and a former talent at Leeds United, Vieira is an all-action midfielder who can break up play and get up and down the pitch, possessing tenacity that made him a favourite at Elland Road before his exit.

Vieira can sit in front of the back four or play a little further forward. With 20 key passes, 26 tackles and 15 interceptions, Vieira has shown that he has the potential to be an all-round midfielder - and West Ham would be hoping to see him improve on those numbers over time.

It currently doesn't look likely that a deal will get done, but having already offered to double Samp's money, they may yet try to offer a little more to try and tempt them into a deal.