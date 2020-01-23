Report: West Ham ahead of Newcastle in race to sign £28m star

West Ham United and Newcastle United are both said to be keen on AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Calcio Mercato, West Ham United are leading Newcastle United in the race to sign Krzysztof Piatek.

Piatek has been linked with a move away from AC Milan for much of January so far, and West Ham and Newcastle have both been linked.

The Italian press appear to believe that West Ham and Newcastle are still very much in the race to sign the striker too.

However, it is West Ham who are ahead of Steve Bruce’s men in the race for the Polish international.

West Ham are said to be remaining ‘vigilant’ over developments with Piatek, while Newcastle are considered a ‘more remote’ possibility.

Whoever signs Piatek could make strides up the Premier League table, as he should increase their scoring threat.

Although the £28 million (The Sun) striker has struggled for goals this term, his scoring record in Serie A has previously been exemplary.

West Ham are in more immediate danger of slipping into the relegation zone than Newcastle as things stand, and are thought to be eager to add to their attacking ranks for the remainder of the season.