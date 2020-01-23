Quick links

West Ham United

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: West Ham ahead of Newcastle in race to sign £28m star

John Verrall
Krzysztof Piatek of Poland, celebrate his goal the 1-0 during the UEFA Nations league match between Poland v Portugal at the Slaski Stadium on October 11, 2018 in Chorzow
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Newcastle United are both said to be keen on AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 15, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

According to Calcio Mercato, West Ham United are leading Newcastle United in the race to sign Krzysztof Piatek.

Piatek has been linked with a move away from AC Milan for much of January so far, and West Ham and Newcastle have both been linked.

The Italian press appear to believe that West Ham and Newcastle are still very much in the race to sign the striker too.

 

However, it is West Ham who are ahead of Steve Bruce’s men in the race for the Polish international.

West Ham are said to be remaining ‘vigilant’ over developments with Piatek, while Newcastle are considered a ‘more remote’ possibility.

Whoever signs Piatek could make strides up the Premier League table, as he should increase their scoring threat.

Krzysztof Piatek celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Nations League A group three match between Poland and Portugal at Silesian Stadium on October 11, 2018 in Chorzow, Poland.

Although the £28 million (The Sun) striker has struggled for goals this term, his scoring record in Serie A has previously been exemplary.

West Ham are in more immediate danger of slipping into the relegation zone than Newcastle as things stand, and are thought to be eager to add to their attacking ranks for the remainder of the season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch