Report: Victor Orta signing could leave Leeds for Europa League outfit

Championship football has proved elusive for ex-Barcelona youngser Guille Amor at Leeds United - but a return to La Liga is on the cards with Getafe.

Leeds United youngster Guille Amor is set to return to Spain with Europa League outfit Getafe, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

A technically gifted midfielder, big things were expected from Amor when he arrived at Elland Road in July. After all, the teenager had honed his talents in Barcelona’s La Masia academy, a famed finishing school which has provided an education for some of the best players of the 21st century.

But after just six months and zero first-team appearances, it seems that Amor’s short-lived spell at Leeds is coming to an end already.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that the Barca-born youngster is packing his bags ahead of a sudden return to La Liga with high-flying Getafe currently leading the race for his signature.

Getafe might be the poor relations of Madrid but a team so frequently overshadowed by their illustrious neighbours Real and Atletico have stepped out of the shadows in the last 18 months.

Jose Bordalas’s side are one of the most hard-working and uncompromising teams in the division, a squad of players far greater than the sum of their parts. Think Everton of the late 2000s under David Moyes.

Getafe's remarkable story is showing no signs of coming to an end, as they are currently fifth in La Liga and will play Ajax in the Europa League round of 32 next month. Amor will be hoping to play a part in the next chapter.