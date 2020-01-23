Report: Tottenham interested in signing £42m playmaker

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly like Fiorentina playmaker Gaetano Castrovilli.

According to FC Inter News, Tottenham Hotspur are one of the teams to have shown an interest in signing Fiorentina playmaker Gaetano Castrovilli.

It's claimed that Inter Milan are particularly keen on Castrovilli, but they face competition from three clubs – Napoli, RB Leipzig and Tottenham.

Fiorentina allegedly want up to €50million (£42million) for Castrovilli, in what would more likely be a summer move than anything to come over the next week.

Inter allegedly want another playmaker this summer even if they do sign Christian Eriksen from Spurs, and have identified Italian ace Castrovilli as a prime target.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season, notching three goals and two assists in 19 Serie A appearances, whilst showing that he's one of the best dribblers in Italian football, recording 61 successful take-ons.

Castrovilli is skilful and impressive in tight spaces, whilst with 21 key passes this season, he's also shown he can chip in with real creativity.

A player with a bright future ahead of him, Castrovilli is one of the top young talents in Italian football, and he may soon be faced with a decision on whether to stay in Italy or move on.

Tottenham will be losing Christian Eriksen and surely signing Giovani Lo Celso permanently, but may just be keeping tabs on Castrovilli if they end up in the market for playmaker come the end of the season - and if Jose Mourinho firms up his interest, he will seemingly have to take on former club Inter.