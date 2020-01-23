Report: Stoke target £2.8m Derby player, Cocu could let him leave

Florian Jozefzoon could make the short move from Derby County to Stoke City this month.

The Derby County winger Florian Jozefzoon is a target for Stoke City, according to The Telegraph.

Jozefzoon arrived at Derby in a £2.8 million deal from Brentford 18 months ago, but has scored or made just five goals in 45 appearances.

His last one came against more than a month ago against Millwall, and it is claimed that he could be allowed to leave by the Rams boss Phillip Cocu - who also managed the Dutchman at PSV Eindhoven.

Stoke, though, are not short of players in Jozefzoon's position, in which they count James McClean, Tyrese Campbell, Thibaut Verlinden and the former Derby star, Tom Ince, among their options.

That said, Stoke have been busy trimming their squad this month, in what is Michael O'Neill's first transfer window as boss.

And it is possible that space could yet be engineered for Jozefzoon, who has 18 months left on his contract.

The 28-year-old is a former Netherlands Under-21 international and boasts Europa League and Champions League qualifying experience from his time at PSV.

He initially arrived in England as a Brentford player and scored or made 18 goals in 62 Bees appearances.

Stoke and Derby fans - would Jozefzoon be a good addition for the Potters?