Report states that 29-year-old refused to train & was left annoyed at his club signing Aston Villa ace

Lovre Kalinic signed for Aston Villa last January, but it just didn't work out for the goalkeeper in B6.

Lovre Kalinic wasn't at Aston Villa for long, and he hasn't been at his new club, Toulouse for long either, but it does seem that he has caused a bit of a stir already without doing much wrong himself.

French outlet Les Violets have claimed that following Kalinic's loan move from Villa to Toulouse this month, their number one goalkeeper, Baptiste Reynet, reacted in an angry manner and with annoyance at his club signing another shot-stopper without him knowing.

It is said that Reynet refused to train after he found out via the press the Kalinic was joining the club, which seemingly puts the 29-year-old's place in the starting XI in jeopardy.

Kalinic moved to Aston Villa from Belgium's top-flight last January, when they were in the Championship, and whilst he did play a handful of games, as soon as he lost his place in February, his game time completely diminished.

Ahead of the Euros, this loan move for Kalinic is going to be ideal in his and Croatia's preparations, but it seems as though he is being faced with problems at his new club.

The January transfer window does like to throw up its odd surprise, from Peter Odemwingie once turning up to QPR despite still being a West Brom player to a keeper throwing a strop at his club bringing in some competition.

It remains to be seen how this situation pans out, and given that Toulouse have signed Kalinic this month, and that on a loan deal, he's not gone to France to sit on the bench, so Reynet's frustrations and anger might just grow.

Nonetheless, whilst Kalinic didn't do much wrong at Villa, he will be glad he can now get some minutes under his belt because he well and truly fell down the pecking order under Dean Smith.

The likes of Pepe Reina, Tom Heaton, Orjan Nyland and Jed Steer are now all ahead of him in the pecking order - of course, for some of these players injury has ended their season, hence the arrival of another shot-stopper in Reina.