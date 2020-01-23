Report: Agent of £80m-rated Spurs target holds talks with Champions League rivals

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the highly rated attacking ace.

The representatives of a Premier League player who has been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring the opportunity of their client playing overseas.

Spurs are believed to be interested in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who has recently switched agents and is now represented by Pini Zahavi.

A report in The Mirror from 7 January claimed that Zahavi was looking to broker a deal with Tottenham for Zaha's services, while Chelsea have also been linked with an interest.

A follow-up report in the Daily Mail from 20 January, however, stated that Zaha has "accepted" that "no club" is willing to accept Palace's £80million valuation in January.

As a result, the 27-year-old has told the Selhurst Park hierarchy that he won't force an exit this month and will stay put until the summer, wrote the Daily Mail.

Sky Sports has now claimed that Zaha's representatives have held preliminary talks with Bayern Munich - even if, at this stage, it "seems unlikely" the Bundesliga giants and Champions League last-16 competitors will sign him.

Nonetheless, the latest report suggests that the Ivory Coast international "knows his future may lie outside the Premier League" due to the lack of clubs with funds to consider such a deal.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho does have some decent enough attacking players at his disposal, but it could be argued that Zaha would get in ahead of a Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela or Ryan Sessegnon at present.