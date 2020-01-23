Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Spurs presented with chance to sign attacker, as club sets asking price

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are chasing Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose, who reportedly wants to join them.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United...

According to the Telegraph, Real Sociedad want £18 million for Tottenham Hotspur target Willian Jose.

Willian Jose pulled out of Sociedad’s game last night, with the striker seemingly closing in on a move to Spurs now.

Goal claim that the Brazilian forward wants to move to Tottenham, with the clubs both in dialogue.

 

Willian Jose has a huge release clause of £59 million in his contract, but Sociedad are prepared to take far less than that for him.

The deal could suit Tottenham who are on the hunt for a back-up striker to Harry Kane.

Mourinho has suggested he wants to bring in a striker for the long-term this month, and at the age of 28, Willian Jose does still have years ahead of him.

Willian Jose of Real Sociedad with the ball during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on April 20, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

It is understandable why the move appeals to the Sociedad man too.

With Spurs short of numbers up-front, Willian Jose has a great chance of walking straight in Mourinho’s starting line-up, with the Lilywhites eager to improve their attacking strength.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch