Report: Spurs presented with chance to sign attacker, as club sets asking price

Tottenham Hotspur are chasing Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose, who reportedly wants to join them.

According to the Telegraph, Real Sociedad want £18 million for Tottenham Hotspur target Willian Jose.

Willian Jose pulled out of Sociedad’s game last night, with the striker seemingly closing in on a move to Spurs now.

Goal claim that the Brazilian forward wants to move to Tottenham, with the clubs both in dialogue.

Willian Jose has a huge release clause of £59 million in his contract, but Sociedad are prepared to take far less than that for him.

The deal could suit Tottenham who are on the hunt for a back-up striker to Harry Kane.

Mourinho has suggested he wants to bring in a striker for the long-term this month, and at the age of 28, Willian Jose does still have years ahead of him.

It is understandable why the move appeals to the Sociedad man too.

With Spurs short of numbers up-front, Willian Jose has a great chance of walking straight in Mourinho’s starting line-up, with the Lilywhites eager to improve their attacking strength.