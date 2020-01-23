Report shares what decision Real Madrid have made on Arsenal and Dani Ceballos situation

Arsenal have been rocked by reports that the Gunners on-loan midfielder wants to leave the Emirates Stadium this month.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal on loan last summer from Real Madrid and is due to spend the season in North London before returning to the Spanish capital.

However, multiple reports - including from the likes of AS and Marca - have claimed that Ceballos wants to cut short his Arsenal loan spell and find another club to spend the second half of 2019-20.

The Spaniard, who has an eye on Euro 2020, was injured in Arsenal's Europa League game at Vitoria on 6 November but has not featured under Mikel Arteta since his return.

Arsenal are believed to have denied Ceballos' request to leave the Emirates Stadium, given it's a long season and they could potentially need his services in the coming months.

According to AS, Real are "worried" about Ceballos but "do not intend" to put pressure on Arsenal, a club with which they maintain an "excellent relationship".

In addition, the report claims that, since it was Ceballos' decision to go to Arsenal after having negotiated his contract with the Gunners, Real's plan of action is to let the situation be resolved between the player and the Premier League club.

In contrast, AS say Real's decision to recall Jesus Vallejo from Wolverhampton Wanderers was taken because Nuno Espirito Santo requested the player's services, with the Ceballos dilemma a "different situation".

Ceballos has made 17 appearances for Arsenal, his solitary goal for the Gunners coming in the 4-0 win over Standard Liege in the Europa League in October.