Report: Nottingham Forest want £5m star Mark Warburton called a 'top pro'

QPR could reportedly lose Nahki Wells to Championship rivals Forest with Burnley looking to sell the £5m Premier League flop.

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Burnley to snatch Queens Park Rangers loanee Nahki Wells away from Loftus Road, according to West London Sport.

With Sabri Lamouchi’s side perhaps one more centre-forward away from really establishing themselves as one of the clear front-runners for a play-off place, who better to take the pressure off top scorer Lewis Grabban than one of the hottest strikers in the Championship right now?

 

Wells has netted 13 times in 20 league starts since joining QPR on loan, including a rather fortunate winner against Leeds United on Saturday.

And, according to West London Sport, Forest have now expressed their interest. Whether the Bermuda international is willing to turn his back on QPR remains to be seen, however.

Wells has indicated that he would happily stay at West London but he may be tempted to swap the hoops for Garibaldi red, given that Forest have a ten point advantage over his current employers.

Burnley, meanwhile, would surely jump at the chance to cash in on a player who barely made an impact in claret and blue after his £5 million move from Huddersfield Town three years ago.

Mark Warburton endured a rather disappointing spell as Forest manager a couple of seasons back and he would be loathe to lose his top scorer to a Championship rival, having described Wells as a ‘top pro’.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

