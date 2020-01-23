Report: Nottingham Forest close to agreeing £1.69m transfer

Nottingham Forest reportedly want Nuno da Costa.

According to France Football, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Nuno da Costa from Strasbourg in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the French publication that Forest and Strasbourg are close to an agreement over the transfer of the Cape Verde international striker for €2 million (£1.69 million).

The report has added that the Reds have agreed a deal with the striker for a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Stats

Da Costa has made four starts and 10 substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Strasbourg so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 22 starts and 12 starts in the league, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the 28-year-old made 22 starts and four substitute appearances in the league, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Promotion push

Forest are fourth in the Championship table at the moment with 48 points from 28 matches, just four points behind second-placed Leeds United.