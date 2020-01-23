Quick links

Report: Newcastle United agree second January transfer, medical tomorrow

Subhankar Mondal
Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale warms up during the FC Internazionale training session at the club's training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on January 22,...
Valentino Lazaro is reportedly on the verge of joining Newcastle United.

According to Sky Sports, Valentino Lazaro will undergo a medical at Newcastle United tomorrow before joining the club from Inter Milan.

It has been reported that Newcastle have reached an agreement with Italian giants Inter over the transfer of Lazaro.

It has been claimed that the 23-year-old winger will join the Magpies on loan in the January transfer window until the end of the season, with an option to buy for £20 million.

The report has added that the Austria international is due to arrive on Tyneside on Thursday evening and will undergo a medical on Friday.

 

Stats

Lazaro has made three starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Austrian winger has also played 100 minutes in the Champions League for the Nerazzurri, according to WhoScored.

Second January signing

Lazaro looks set to become Newcastle’s second signing of the January transfer window.

Earlier this week, Steve Bruce’s side competed the signing of midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan from Schalke.

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 30 points from 24 matches, seven points above the relegation zone.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

