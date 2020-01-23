Report: Newcastle United agree second January transfer, medical tomorrow

Valentino Lazaro is reportedly on the verge of joining Newcastle United.

According to Sky Sports, Valentino Lazaro will undergo a medical at Newcastle United tomorrow before joining the club from Inter Milan.

It has been reported that Newcastle have reached an agreement with Italian giants Inter over the transfer of Lazaro.

It has been claimed that the 23-year-old winger will join the Magpies on loan in the January transfer window until the end of the season, with an option to buy for £20 million.

The report has added that the Austria international is due to arrive on Tyneside on Thursday evening and will undergo a medical on Friday.

Stats

Lazaro has made three starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Austrian winger has also played 100 minutes in the Champions League for the Nerazzurri, according to WhoScored.

Second January signing

Lazaro looks set to become Newcastle’s second signing of the January transfer window.

Earlier this week, Steve Bruce’s side competed the signing of midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan from Schalke.

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 30 points from 24 matches, seven points above the relegation zone.