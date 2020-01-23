Quick links

Report: Newcastle have new hope of signing 23-year-old, new talks held today after hijack attempt

Olly Dawes
Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are reportedly hoping to bring Valentino Lazaro to Tyneside.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 1, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United held new talks for Inter Milan's Valentino Lazaro today, and have new hope of securing him.

It's claimed that Newcastle are now confident of getting a deal done for Lazaro, having resumed talks with Inter earlier today.

A deal could now be done within 24 hours, with Newcastle seemingly pushing hard to make sure RB Leipzig don't hijack their move for the Austrian.

 

Lazaro, 23, has struggled for first-team football since joining Inter from Hertha Berlin over the summer, and Inter already have his replacement lined up in Victor Moses.

A right wing back who can also play further forward, Lazaro can bring a real attacking threat down the right flank, and potentially provides a more reliable option than DeAndre Yedlin, and more adventurous option than Emil Krafth.

The Austrian ace would be arriving on loan with a view to a permanent move, which seems smart from Newcastle, giving him a chance to settle in the Premier League before making a long-term decision.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

On Wednesday, the Daily Star claimed that Lazaro wanted to join RB Leipzig instead of Newcastle, but it seems that the Magpies have come back in with a new move.

Leipzig were attempting to hijack the move this week, but it seems that Newcastle have pressed ahead with a move, and are on the verge of fending off Leipzig's hijack attempt to land Steve Bruce's target.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Olympic Grande Torino Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

