Report: Newcastle facing competition for left-back from 5 other PL teams, club’s stance

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is wanted by six Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Watford.

The other four clubs have not been named in the report, which has claimed that Tottenham prefer to sell the England international left-back if he is to leave this month instead of sending him out on a loan.

Dwindling importance at Tottenham Hotspur

Rose was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League just a few years ago, but the England international’s importance in theTottenham team has now dwindled.

There have been injury problems, and when the the left-back has played, he has not been at his best.

So far this season, Rose has made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, while in 2018-19 the defender started 20 games in the league and in 2017-18 he played only 802 minutes in the league, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Newcastle United?

With both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett injured, Newcastle do need a new left-back, at least for the short term, and given Rose’s experience in the Premier League and his obvious quality, he would be a good signing for Steve Bruce’s side.