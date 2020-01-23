Quick links

Player with ‘big technical ability’ reportedly tells Mikel Arteta he wants Arsenal exit

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal's Dani Ceballos before a training session at London Colney on December 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dani Ceballos is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.

According to AS, Dani Ceballos wants to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window and has already made contact with his parent club Real Madrid.

Ceballos joined Premier League outfit Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2019.

 

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has had injury issues during his time at the Gunners and has been struggling for playing time.

According to WhoScored, the Spain international has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League so far this season.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 09, 2020 in St Albans, England.

AS has claimed that Ceballos has told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta that he wants to leave, and that there are already “several clubs” interested in securing his services this monh.

No big miss for Arsenal

With Ceballos having failed to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium, if he leaves Arsenal in the January transfer window, then it will not be a big loss for the Premier League outfit.

When Ceballos joined Arsenal in July 2019, then-manager Unai Emery described the midfielder as “talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision”, as quoted on the club’s official website.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

