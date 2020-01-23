Quick links

Report: Liverpool want £59m player Carlo Ancelotti compared to Clarence Seedorf

Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Unionistas CF and Real Madrid CF at stadium of Las Pistas on...
Liverpool are reportedly interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Isco Alarcon of Real Madrid runs with the ball during the Supercopa de Espana Final match between Real Madrid and Club Atletico de Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City on January 12, 2020...

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Isco from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified the Spain international attacking midfielder to add more creativity to his team.

Madrid president Florentino Perez will not sell the 27-year-old for less than €70 million (£59.1 million), according to the report.

 

Stats

Isco has made six starts and five substitute appearances in La Liga so far this season, and has made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Malaga star made 11 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, and he also scored one goal in in four Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

The Spain international has been at Madrid since 2013, and has won La Liga once and the Champions League four times with Los Blancos.

Isco Alarcon of Real Madrid walks in the field during the Supercopa de Espana Final match between Real Madrid and Club Atletico de Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City on January 12, 2020...

Praise from Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, now the manager of Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton, worked with Isco at Madrid, and the former Chelsea boss spoke highly of him back in March 2014, comparing him to Madrid and Milan legend Clarence Seedorf.

FourFourTwo quoted Anlocetti as saying on March 8, 2014: “He played very well against Schalke, Atletico Madrid, and very well with his national team.

“I'm confident he can perform this role - in the past I had another player very similar to Isco, he had a lot of quality.

"I'm talking about Seedorf, an attacking midfielder just like Isco who played this role and was key for Milan. Isco can do the same because he is 10 years younger than Seedorf was.”

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton reacts the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

