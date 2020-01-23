Report: Liverpool want £59m player Carlo Ancelotti compared to Clarence Seedorf

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Isco from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified the Spain international attacking midfielder to add more creativity to his team.

Madrid president Florentino Perez will not sell the 27-year-old for less than €70 million (£59.1 million), according to the report.

Stats

Isco has made six starts and five substitute appearances in La Liga so far this season, and has made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former Malaga star made 11 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, and he also scored one goal in in four Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

The Spain international has been at Madrid since 2013, and has won La Liga once and the Champions League four times with Los Blancos.

Praise from Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, now the manager of Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton, worked with Isco at Madrid, and the former Chelsea boss spoke highly of him back in March 2014, comparing him to Madrid and Milan legend Clarence Seedorf.

FourFourTwo quoted Anlocetti as saying on March 8, 2014: “He played very well against Schalke, Atletico Madrid, and very well with his national team.

“I'm confident he can perform this role - in the past I had another player very similar to Isco, he had a lot of quality.

"I'm talking about Seedorf, an attacking midfielder just like Isco who played this role and was key for Milan. Isco can do the same because he is 10 years younger than Seedorf was.”