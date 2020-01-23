Quick links

Report: Liverpool identify alternative to £59m target who backed them for UCL success

Subhankar Mondal
Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli stands disappointed during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio San Paolo on January 18, 2020 in Naples, Italy.
Liverpool have been linked with Fabian Ruiz.

Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 18 January 2020.

According to El Desmarque, the alternative to Real Madrid star Isco is Fabian Ruiz of Napoli for Liverpool.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Liverpool are interested in signing Spain international attacking midfielder Isco from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the January transfer window.

The report has added that the Reds have identified an alternative to Isco - who will cost €70 million (£59.15 million) in transfer fees - in Ruiz, but the 23-year-old midfielder will be even more expensive.

 

Stats

Ruiz has been on the books of Napoli since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Real Betis.

The Spain international midfielder made 20 starts and seven starts in Serie A for Napoli last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli during the Tim Cup match between SSC Napoli and A.C. Perugia at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 14 January 2020.

The 23-year-old also scored one goal in five Europa League games and played six times in the Champions League for the Naples outfit in 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, Ruiz has made 17 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Napoli, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Spain international has also played six times in the Champions League for Napoli so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Prediction about Liverpool

Ruiz played for Napoli against Liverpool in the Champions League last season, and he predicted to Marca in May 2019 that Jurgen Klopp’s side would win the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur - which they did.

\#1\during the Coppa Italia match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 21 January 2020.Fabian Ruiz of SSC Napoli during the Coppa Italia match between SSC...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

