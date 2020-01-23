Quick links

Report: Leicester must pay more than £18m to sign out of favour PL flop

Brendan Rodgers reportedly wants a new defender at Leicester City and The Foxes could raid Premier League rivals Southampton for Jannik Vestergaard.

Southampton will only sell £18 million centre-back Jannik Vestergaard for a profit, according to the Daily Echo, and Leicester City will have to up their offer if they want to bring the giant Dane to the King Power Stadium.

Reports linking The Foxes with a January raid of St Mary’s will certainly raise eyebrows on the south coast. Vestergaard hasn’t exactly set the world alight since he joined Southampton from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2018 after all.

The 6ft 5ins man mountain has started just one of The Saints’ last 11 Premier League games and it is no coincidence that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have looked far more secure at the back without him in the team.

 

And Vestergaard’s role in that infamous 9-0 thrashing at none other than Leicester in October is still fresh in the mind. The one-time Werder Bremen star was subbed off with Southampton already 5-0 down.

But with Leicester running out of time to sign a new centre-back following a season-ending injury to Juventus ace and top target Merih Demiral, The Sun reports that they are willing to overlook Verstergaard’s error-strewn display against The Foxes just three months ago.

Brendan Rodgers’s side were set to make a bid of £15 million but it seems they are wasting their time. Southampton will only cash in if a club is willing to pay more than £18 million.

That is surely a little rich for a defender who has done little to suggest that he can be relied upon in the Premier League.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

