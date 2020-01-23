Quick links

Report: Leeds United could announce second January signing imminently

Ian Poveda is reportedly joining Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United from Manchester City.

According to The Daily Mail, Ian Poveda has passed a medical at Leeds United and will join the Whites on a permanent contract from Manchester City.

It has been reported that Leeds could announce the signing of the 19-year-old winger tomorrow.

The Championship club and defending Premier League champions City have already agreed on a transfer fee, according to the report.

 

Second Leeds United transfer

Poveda will become Leeds’s second signing of the January transfer window, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side having secured the signature of 18-year-old goalkeeper Elia Caprile from Italian club Chievo Verona on a permanent contract.

Good signing for Leeds United?

With Jack Clarke having been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur - and subsequently sent on loan to Queens Park Rangers - Leeds need to sign a winger, and it seems that they have found one in Poveda.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, is very skilful and creative, and the teenager also has pace.

While it is hard to see Poveda establish himself as a regular in the Leeds first team straightaway, he will be a good option to have on the substitutes’ bench for the second half of the season, as the Whites aim to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

