Report: In-demand ace rejects Celtic - he wants to join Rangers instead

Stoke City are set to lose star striker Tyrese Campbell with Scottish Premiership giants and Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic going head-to-head.

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has made a decision between Rangers and Celtic, according to The Record, with Ibrox his preferred destination.

The rapid rise of a 20-year-old phenomenon is proving to be rather bittersweet for Potters fans. Campbell has been a revelation since Michael O’Neill took over, scoring five times in seven starts including a stunning brace against Huddersfield and the winner away at league leaders West Brom on Monday.

Subscribe

But with Campbell’s contract expiring in July, his time at Stoke already appears to be coming to an end. What’s more, the England U20 international will cost just £400,000 in compensation.

Celtic might have hoped that Campbell would be Moussa Dembele Mk 2, four years after The Hoops swooped to sign the talented Frenchman in a cut-price deal from Fulham.

But Campbell will not be following in Dembele’s footsteps after all. The Record reports that the one-time Manchester City youngster has no interest in linking up with the Scottish Premiership champions – but a move to arch rivals Rangers does appeal.

The Gers have been informed that Campbell would prefer to join them over their green-clad neighbours and this could be seen as a reflection on the rapid progress made by the club since Steven Gerrard took over as manager.

So many young players have gone from strength to strength under a coach who honed his trade in charge of Liverpool’s reserves. And with Jermain Defoe recently turning 37, Campbell might feel that he has more of a future at Rangers compared to at a Celtic side who recently invested £3.5 million on another young goalscorer – Poland’s Patryk Klimala.