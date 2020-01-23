Quick links

Report: In-demand ace rejects Celtic - he wants to join Rangers instead

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Stoke City are set to lose star striker Tyrese Campbell with Scottish Premiership giants and Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic going head-to-head.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Stoke City and Shrewsbury Town at the Bet365 Stadium on January 15, 2019...

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has made a decision between Rangers and Celtic, according to The Record, with Ibrox his preferred destination.

The rapid rise of a 20-year-old phenomenon is proving to be rather bittersweet for Potters fans. Campbell has been a revelation since Michael O’Neill took over, scoring five times in seven starts including a stunning brace against Huddersfield and the winner away at league leaders West Brom on Monday.

But with Campbell’s contract expiring in July, his time at Stoke already appears to be coming to an end. What’s more, the England U20 international will cost just £400,000 in compensation.

 

Celtic might have hoped that Campbell would be Moussa Dembele Mk 2, four years after The Hoops swooped to sign the talented Frenchman in a cut-price deal from Fulham.

But Campbell will not be following in Dembele’s footsteps after all. The Record reports that the one-time Manchester City youngster has no interest in linking up with the Scottish Premiership champions – but a move to arch rivals Rangers does appeal.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on January...

The Gers have been informed that Campbell would prefer to join them over their green-clad neighbours and this could be seen as a reflection on the rapid progress made by the club since Steven Gerrard took over as manager.

So many young players have gone from strength to strength under a coach who honed his trade in charge of Liverpool’s reserves. And with Jermain Defoe recently turning 37, Campbell might feel that he has more of a future at Rangers compared to at a Celtic side who recently invested £3.5 million on another young goalscorer – Poland’s Patryk Klimala.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City scores his sides fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at John Smith's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

