Report: Fresh twist in Tottenham Hotspur’s chase for striker

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Willian Jose.

According to Goal.com, Real Sociedad have made an offer to Willian Jose to stop him from joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

However, Willian Jose wants to join Tottenham and is keen on completing the move to the Premier League club this month, according to the report.

It has been reported that talks are progressing well between Sociedad and Spurs over the transfer of the 28-year-old.

However, according to the report, the La Liga outfit have offered the Brazilian striker to extend his current contract by an extra 12 months to the end of the 2024-25 season.

On Wednesday, AS reported that Willian Jose was set to travel to London to finalise a move to Spurs, but it seems that there has been a fresh twist.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

With Harry Kane out injured, Tottenham need to sign a striker in the January transfer window, and Willian Jose would not be a bad signing for the North London outfit as a stop-gap measure.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old striker has made 16 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Sociedad so far this season, scoring eight goals in the process.