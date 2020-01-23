Quick links

Premier League

Report: Fresh twist in Tottenham Hotspur’s chase for striker

Subhankar Mondal
Real Sociedad's players celebrate their first goal scored by Brazilian forward Willian Jose during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at the Anoeta...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Willian Jose.

Real Sociedad's Brazilian forward Willian Jose (R) shoots to score a goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at the Anoeta stadium in San...

According to Goal.com, Real Sociedad have made an offer to Willian Jose to stop him from joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

However, Willian Jose wants to join Tottenham and is keen on completing the move to the Premier League club this month, according to the report.

It has been reported that talks are progressing well between Sociedad and Spurs over the transfer of the 28-year-old.

 

However, according to the report, the La Liga outfit have offered the Brazilian striker to extend his current contract by an extra 12 months to the end of the 2024-25 season.

On Wednesday, AS reported that Willian Jose was set to travel to London to finalise a move to Spurs, but it seems that there has been a fresh twist.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

With Harry Kane out injured, Tottenham need to sign a striker in the January transfer window, and Willian Jose would not be a bad signing for the North London outfit as a stop-gap measure.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old striker has made 16 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Sociedad so far this season, scoring eight goals in the process.

Willian Jose Da Silva of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring goal during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at Estadio Anoeta on January 05, 2020 in San Sebastian,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch