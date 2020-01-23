Report: Fresh twist in Leeds United’s chase for 23-year-old, rival chairman now involved

Leeds United reportedly want Che Adams of Southampton.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds United have not given up on signing Che Adams from Southampton just yet.

Leeds have had three offers for the striker turned down by Southampton, according to the report, which has claimed that the Saints will make a final decision on the future of the 23-year-old over the weekend.

It has also been reported that there is hope that Southampton chairman Gao Jisheng will now look at the structure of the £20 million deal on offer from the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side reportedly want the 23-year-old striker on a loan deal, with an option to sign him on a permanent contract for £20 million in the summer of 2020.

Hope for Leeds United?

This latest report in The Telegraph does provide hope to Leeds in their quest to sign Adams in the January transfer window.

The Whites desperately need a striker this month, not just as a back-up to Patrick Bamford, but to provide the former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea man with stiff competition as well.

According to WhoScored, Adams scored 22 goals in the Championship for Birmingham City last season.