Quick links

Leeds United

Southampton

Premier League

Championship

Report: Fresh twist in Leeds United’s chase for 23-year-old, rival chairman now involved

Subhankar Mondal
Che Adams (R) of Southampton celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game with team mates during the pre season friendly match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Southampton Football...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United reportedly want Che Adams of Southampton.

Che Adams of Southampton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds United have not given up on signing Che Adams from Southampton just yet.

Leeds have had three offers for the striker turned down by Southampton, according to the report, which has claimed that the Saints will make a final decision on the future of the 23-year-old over the weekend.

It has also been reported that there is hope that Southampton chairman Gao Jisheng will now look at the structure of the £20 million deal on offer from the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side reportedly want the 23-year-old striker on a loan deal, with an option to sign him on a permanent contract for £20 million in the summer of 2020.

 

Hope for Leeds United?

This latest report in The Telegraph does provide hope to Leeds in their quest to sign Adams in the January transfer window.

The Whites desperately need a striker this month, not just as a back-up to Patrick Bamford, but to provide the former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea man with stiff competition as well.

According to WhoScored, Adams scored 22 goals in the Championship for Birmingham City last season.

Che Adams (10) of Southampton celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch