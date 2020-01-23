Report: Everton could miss out on two targets, talks underway for them to be swapped

Everton are reportedly keen on Matias Vecino and Allan.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan and Napoli are discussing a potential swap deal involving Matias Vecino and Allan.

It's claimed that, with Napoli set to sign Inter winger Matteo Politano, the two clubs have been talking about a potential move to swap the two midfielders.

Vecino is out of favour at the San Siro, whilst Allan has been linked away from Napoli since Carlo Ancelotti's exit as boss at the Stadio San Paolo.

This swap could have a real impact of Ancelotti right now though, as the Everton boss has been linked with signing both players in this potential deal.

The same report states that Ancelotti is 'insisting' on a deal to sign Allan, as he wants a reunion with the Brazilian midfielder at Everton.

Additionally, Di Marzio recently suggested that Everton are also keen on signing Vecino, with Ancelotti a fan from his Serie A days.

On the one hand, it seems that both players could be available, but seeing them head off the market in a deal for each other would be tough to swallow for Everton.

Either player would add experience to the Everton midfield, and if Ancelotti wants either player at Goodison Park, he will have to move quickly before this potential swap deal moves any closer.