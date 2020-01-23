Quick links

Report: Derby and Middlesbrough want to rescue 'lovely footballer' from PL strugglers

Danny Owen
Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.
Jack Simpson has barely played in the Premier League for Bournemouth, giving Championship trio Derby County, Boro adn Stoke City hope of a loan deal.

Jack Simpson of Bournemouth during the Pre-Season Friendly match between AFC Bournemouth and Real Betis at Vitality Stadium on August 3, 2018 in Bournemouth, England.

Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson could be set for the Championship with Derby County, Stoke City and Middlesbrough all interested in a short-term loan deal, as reported by Sky Sports.

Despite the well-publicised defensive problems which have put The Cherries’ Premier League status under severe threat, Eddie Howe has been reluctant to give the highly-rated youngster a chance to stake his claim.

Simpson is well regarded by the Bournemouth boss, who describes him as a ‘lovely footballer’, but the Weymouth-born 21-year-old has still been restricted to just three top flight appearances all season.

 

If Bournemouth aren’t going to play him, there are clubs who will. Sky Sports claim that a decision on Simpson’s future will be made this week with second-tier trio Derby, Stoke and Boro all interested.

None of the three are in contention for the play-offs right now but the England U21 international would still benefit from a short-term spell in the second tier.

Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth celebrates with teammates Jack Simpson and David Brooks after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and AFC...

Simpson’s intelligent, ball-playing style would fit in well at Derby in particular, potentially alongside the similarly classy Matt Clarke. There is still a substantial void in The Rams’ defence too after Richard Keogh’s acrimonious exit.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate, meanwhile, has displayed a penchant for trusting and developing young players with Dael Fry, Djed Spence and Ashley Fletcher going from strength to strength at the Riverside.

Bournemouth may feel that playing under Woodgate, a brilliant defender himself in his playing days, would do Simpson the world of good.

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate speaks to the press after the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Reading at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Saturday...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

