Report: Derby and Middlesbrough want to rescue 'lovely footballer' from PL strugglers

Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson could be set for the Championship with Derby County, Stoke City and Middlesbrough all interested in a short-term loan deal, as reported by Sky Sports.

Despite the well-publicised defensive problems which have put The Cherries’ Premier League status under severe threat, Eddie Howe has been reluctant to give the highly-rated youngster a chance to stake his claim.

Simpson is well regarded by the Bournemouth boss, who describes him as a ‘lovely footballer’, but the Weymouth-born 21-year-old has still been restricted to just three top flight appearances all season.

If Bournemouth aren’t going to play him, there are clubs who will. Sky Sports claim that a decision on Simpson’s future will be made this week with second-tier trio Derby, Stoke and Boro all interested.

None of the three are in contention for the play-offs right now but the England U21 international would still benefit from a short-term spell in the second tier.

Simpson’s intelligent, ball-playing style would fit in well at Derby in particular, potentially alongside the similarly classy Matt Clarke. There is still a substantial void in The Rams’ defence too after Richard Keogh’s acrimonious exit.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate, meanwhile, has displayed a penchant for trusting and developing young players with Dael Fry, Djed Spence and Ashley Fletcher going from strength to strength at the Riverside.

Bournemouth may feel that playing under Woodgate, a brilliant defender himself in his playing days, would do Simpson the world of good.