Report: Club want £17m for player who wants to leave, Tottenham Hotspur’s stance

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Hakan Calhanoglu.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan in the January transfer window, according to Aksam.

It has been reported that Milan want €20 million (£16.89 million) as transfer fee for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, and that Tottenham are ready to pay it.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has identified the former Bayer Leverkusen star as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract at the North London outfit in the summer of 2020, according to the report.

The report has added that the Turkey international is ready to leave the Italian club this month.

Stats

Calhanoglu has scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 Serie A games for Milan so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 34 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Rossoneri, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Competition

Tottenham are not the club from North London who are reported to be interested in signing Calhanoglu in the January transfer window.

The Mirror has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking into the possibility of securing the services of the 25-year-old.