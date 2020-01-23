Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

AC Milan

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Club want £17m for player who wants to leave, Tottenham Hotspur’s stance

Subhankar Mondal
Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d Italia on December 22, 2019 in Bergamo Italy
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Hakan Calhanoglu.

Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Gewiss Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Bergamo, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan in the January transfer window, according to Aksam.

It has been reported that Milan want €20 million (£16.89 million) as transfer fee for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, and that Tottenham are ready to pay it.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has identified the former Bayer Leverkusen star as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract at the North London outfit in the summer of 2020, according to the report.

The report has added that the Turkey international is ready to leave the Italian club this month.

 

Stats

Calhanoglu has scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 Serie A games for Milan so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder made 34 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Rossoneri, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan v Sassuolo on December 15, 2019

Competition

Tottenham are not the club from North London who are reported to be interested in signing Calhanoglu in the January transfer window.

The Mirror has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking into the possibility of securing the services of the 25-year-old.

GEWISS STADIUM, BERGAMO, ITALY - 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch