Report: Club tell Newcastle they can sign target from them for a small fee

Newcastle United are said to be keen on Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur have told Newcastle United that they can sign Danny Rose from them for just a small fee.

Newcastle are interested in signing the left-back, and Spurs are said to have given Steve Bruce’s side encouragement that a deal is possible.

Rose has previously stated that he will only leave Tottenham at the end of his contract, but Jose Mourinho’s side are hopeful that a move to Newcastle could appeal.

 

Rose would get regular game time at Newcastle, which could be crucial if the left-back wants to have a chance of going to Euro 2020 with England.

Bruce may not have been planning to make the signing of a left-back at the start of the month, but injury has dictated that one is now needed.

Newcastle are set to be without both Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems for the remainder of the season, which leaves their options very short.

Rose has not been at his best for Spurs this term, but he could suit Newcastle’s system well.

With Bruce looking to defend deep, Rose’s natural aggression and tenacity could make Newcastle even tougher to break down.

The Magpies are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, and are thought to have funds to spend this month.

