Report: Celtic's Hammond has his eye on three-cap international attacker

The Celtic Head of Football Operations was in attendance at Wednesday night's Hibernian match.

Celtic recruitment guru Nick Hammond scouted Hibs' attack Martin Boyle on Wednesday night, The Scotsman report.

The paper say he was in the stands at Easter Road to watch the 26-year-old punish Hamilton with two assists in a 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory.

He's not the only player Hammond has been in attendance to check out this month, with reports surfacing last week that he had made a trip to Tannadice to watch red-hot goalscorer, Lawrence Shankland (The Scottish Sun).

The signs are beginning to point to the Hoops recruiting from within Scotland during the final week of the January transfer window.

The domestic transfer market isn't one Celtic have utilised too much in recent years but there have been a few buys, most notably Jonny Hayes from Aberdeen and Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock.

Is Boyle needed at Celtic?

What Celtic need is effective cover for James Forrest and Boyle certainly fits into that category, even if he wouldn't be considered the most glamorous signing in the club's history.

The winger has been in impressive form for Hibs since returning from a knee injury in October, contributing a healthy six goals and six assists in 13 appearances between the top-flight and Scottish Cup (Transfermarkt).

That's the kind of form that'd be a hit at any club in the division, even the reigning champions.

Perhaps importantly, the three-cap Australian international (Transfermarkt) also has a history with Celtic boss Neil Lennon. The duo worked together at Easter Road when Lennon was manager there.

Having a known quantity, who has good experience, in the building as the club push for trophies doesn't sound like the worst idea.

Beyond Forrest, the Hoops aren't blessed with many right-wing options. Marian Shved is in the squad but has not been utilised by his manager much this season, even when the Scotland winger has been out injured.

Boyle could prove to be a solid squad choice, especially if he can transfer his current form into life at Celtic Park.

The seriousness of any Hoops interest is currently unknown but it appears he's certainly a player that Hammond has his eye on.