Report: Celtic player already training with another club, exit imminent

Eboue Kouassi has struggled to make an impact at Celtic.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi is already training with Genk.

It has been reported that Genk want to sign Kouassi from Celtic in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that only minor details are still to be finalised, and the 22-year-old will join the Belgian club imminently.

Disappointing Celtic spell

Kouassi joined Celtic from Krasnodar in January 2017 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £2.8 million.

The 22-year-old has failed to make an impact at the Hoops, and, according to The Scottish Sun, has not played for the Glasgow giants for 15 months.

There have been injury concerns for the midfielder, but when the young Ivorian has been on the pitch, he has not been great.

Kouassi will not be a big miss for Celtic when he leaves the Glasgow giants, who are in a strong position to win the domestic treble yet again this season and have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.