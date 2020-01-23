Quick links

Report: Celtic player already training with another club, exit imminent

Subhankar Mondal
Eboue Kouassi of Celtic reacts on the ground during the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on October 28, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Eboue Kouassi has struggled to make an impact at Celtic.

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018. UEFA Europa League, Round of 32: Zenit St Petersburg 3 - 0 Celtic F.C. Celtic's Eboue Kouassi (L) and Zenit St Petersburg's Anton Zabolotny

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi is already training with Genk.

It has been reported that Genk want to sign Kouassi from Celtic in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that only minor details are still to be finalised, and the 22-year-old will join the Belgian club imminently.

 

Disappointing Celtic spell

Kouassi joined Celtic from Krasnodar in January 2017 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £2.8 million.

The 22-year-old has failed to make an impact at the Hoops, and, according to The Scottish Sun, has not played for the Glasgow giants for 15 months.

There have been injury concerns for the midfielder, but when the young Ivorian has been on the pitch, he has not been great.

Kouassi will not be a big miss for Celtic when he leaves the Glasgow giants, who are in a strong position to win the domestic treble yet again this season and have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Eboue Kouassi of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on April 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

