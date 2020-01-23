Report: Celtic express interest in signing speedy attacker after targeting his twin brother

Celtic are reportedly keen on attacker Mehrdad Mohammadi.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Celtic have expressed an interest in signing Desportivo Aves attacker Mehrdad Mohammadi – and could launch a bid soon.

It's claimed that the Bhoys have identified Mohammadi as a potential target, with Neil Lennon still seemingly interested in bolstering his attacking options.

Subscribe

That may be a surprise after Patryk Klimala's arrival from Jagiellonia Bialystok, but Mohammadi can play up front or out wide, and is a little more experienced than the Pole.

Mohammadi, 26, has hit seven goals and seven assists for Aves this season, thriving in Portugal since making a summer move from Sepahan in Iran.

A speedy attacker, Mohammadi also has one goal in two caps for Iran, and Celtic moving for him is intriguing given recent links to his twin brother.

The Scottish Sun claimed over the summer that Celtic wanted left back Milad Mohammadi, before he ended up leaving Akhmat Grozny for Gent instead.

Now, Celtic could pounce for twin brother Mehrdad, adding another dangerous attacker to Lennon's setup, with Vakoun Issouf Bayo potentially heading off on loan.

Aves may not be too keen to sell having only signed Mohammadi over the summer, but it will now be interesting to see whether Celtic try and tempt them.