Report: Arsenal in talks over signing, told how much they must pay

Arsenal are said to be working on a deal to bring Layvin Kurzawa to the Emirates Stadium.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are in talks over signing Layvin Kurzawa from PSG, and have been told to pay at least £4.2 million.

Kurzawa has become a target for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his side’s defence.

The French full-back only has six months remaining on his deal with PSG, but the French league-leaders don’t want to let him go on a free.

Indeed, they are demanding that Arsenal pay a fee for him, with Arteta’s side now knowing the asking price.

Kurzawa may not be the most inspiring signing for Arsenal, but he could be a necessary one.

Arteta has been forced to play Bukayo Saka at left-back and the youngster has coped well, but he is more comfortable in an advanced role.

Kurzawa’s arrival would give Arsenal a more natural defender at left-back, but whether they will get a deal over the line remains to be seen.

The Gunners are thought to be working on a limited budget this month, although a £4.2 million asking-price should not be out of their reach.