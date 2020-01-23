Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal in talks over signing, told how much they must pay

John Verrall
Layvin Kurzawa of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC at Parc des Princes on November 22, 2017 in Paris, France.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are said to be working on a deal to bring Layvin Kurzawa to the Emirates Stadium.

Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris St Germain and Galatasaray AS at at the Parc des Princes on December 11, 2019 in Paris,...

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are in talks over signing Layvin Kurzawa from PSG, and have been told to pay at least £4.2 million.

Kurzawa has become a target for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his side’s defence.

The French full-back only has six months remaining on his deal with PSG, but the French league-leaders don’t want to let him go on a free.

 

Indeed, they are demanding that Arsenal pay a fee for him, with Arteta’s side now knowing the asking price.

Kurzawa may not be the most inspiring signing for Arsenal, but he could be a necessary one.

Arteta has been forced to play Bukayo Saka at left-back and the youngster has coped well, but he is more comfortable in an advanced role.

Layvin Kurzawa of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC at Parc des Princes on November 22, 2017 in Paris, France.

Kurzawa’s arrival would give Arsenal a more natural defender at left-back, but whether they will get a deal over the line remains to be seen.

The Gunners are thought to be working on a limited budget this month, although a £4.2 million asking-price should not be out of their reach.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch