Report: Ancelotti is insisting that Everton sign 29-year-old who he knows very well

Everton are said to be keen on Napoli midfielder Allan, as Carlo Ancelotti looks to make his first signing at Goodison Park.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is insisting that the club sign Allan from Napoli.

Ancelotti worked with Allan at his former club, with the Brazilian a key player for him.

Everton are thought to be looking to bring in a central midfielder this month, and the 29-year-old is high on their list of priorities.

Indeed, Ancelotti is reportedly adamant that Everton should be looking to bring him in.

Allan could offer Everton tenacity and energy in midfield, as they look to bring in more options in the position.

The Toffees have been short of numbers in the middle of the pitch this season, with injuries hitting them hard.

Of the players left fit, there are doubts over many of them, with Morgan Schneiderlin, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies not always fully convincing.

Everton are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table, and will be looking to climb up the standings between now and the end of the campaign.