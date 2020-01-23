Quick links

Report: Agent flying to hold talks with Everton

Subhankar Mondal
Everton Soares is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

According to Zero Hora, Everton are very close to the signing of Everton Soares from Gremio in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the 23-year-old’s striker’s agent Gilmar Veloz will fly for talks with Everton.

UOL had earlier claimed that there was a meeting in Liverpool this past weekend which saw Everton get confidence that they will be able to secure the services of the Brazil international this month.

 

Need for a striker

Everton have a good team, but the Toffees do need to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is playing well and scoring goals for the Toffees at the moment, but he is only 22 years of age, and manager Carlo Ancelotti cannot rely on him to score goals regularly for the rest of the season.

According to WhoScored, the former Sheffield United striker has scored 10 goals in 17 Premier League starts for Everton so far this season.

With Cenk Tosun having left for Crystal Palace, there is a need for a striker at Goodison Park.

