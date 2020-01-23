'Very good striker' reportedly on Rangers radar to hold talks with his boss and agent

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are reportedly hoping to bring the 'very, very good striker' to Ibrox.

A player that Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard reportedly wants to bring to Ibrox is set for talks with his manager in the coming days.

Rangers are believed to be one of several clubs keeping a close eye on Lyle Taylor's situation at Charlton Athletic, according to Sky Sports.

Taylor is entering his final few months of his current contract at The Valley, with a number of clubs from both sides of the border seemingly taking an interest in the 29-year-old striker.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer confirmed in December that Taylor had turned down a new contract at the English Championship club (London News Online).

Earlier this month, meanwhile, East Street Investments were reported by the same outlet to have withdrawn their contract offer and opted to listen to bids for the player.

However, with Bowyer having penned a new contract at Charlton, he confirmed he would hold fresh talks with Taylor and his agent to see if the manager's decision could have any bearing on the player's own future.

Asked if by London News Online if his decision could impact upon Taylor, Bowyer said: "It might make a difference. I don’t know. I’ll have to speak to Lyle - he’s said a little joke in the dressing room after the game. I’ll speak to him after the weekend, the players are going to have a couple of days off now because they’ve earned it - they’ve worked so hard.

"After that I’ll chat to Lyle and see where his head is at. I’ll speak to his agent and see where his head is at. But Lyle loves it here - you can see. If Lyle didn’t love it here, you see what he did just there when he came on. Every time he gives 100 per cent.

"Whether Lyle Taylor signs a new contract or not, I guarantee you he’ll give 100 per cent every time he is on that pitch. I hope he signs. I hope he stays - because for me he is a very, very good striker."

Rangers boss Gerrard and Charlton manager Bowyer previously had some disagreements over Joe Aribo, who joined the Ibrox side last summer from the London outfit.