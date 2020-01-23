'Everything he touches turns to gold': Some Rangers fans rave about 'top notch' player

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were victorious at Ibrox and some Bears raved about Light Blues ace Borna Barisic's display.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been raving about Borna Barisic's display for Steven Gerrard's charges at Ibrox last night.

Rangers hosted St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and, though the game wasn't particularly easy on the eye, the Light Blues got the job done at Ibrox.

Barisic, playing in his 50th competitive game for Rangers, was a constant threat down the left against the Paisley side, who were very much set up defensively.

The Croatian was Rangers' main attacking outlet for long spells and his excellent low cross for Jermain Defoe was turned home in the 34th minute for the game's only goal.

Here is what some Bears on social media have been saying about Barisic's standout display at Ibrox:

No surprise for me Barisic is involved in our goal arguably our most important player IMO — Thomas (@0408thomas) 22 January 2020

Barisic has been absolutely top notch — Royalnavy2704⚓ (@unbawmcgaw) 22 January 2020

Barisic in one of those spells where everything he touches turns to gold. — Craig (@craigvickers_) 22 January 2020

Really is mental how much Borna Barisic has came on. — Dan (@ScranielAgger) 22 January 2020

Goldson, Katic, Barisic all played fantastic in my opinion. Yes they didn’t overly have a lot to do but still done the job well. — Jack Goodfellow (@JackGoodfellowX) 22 January 2020

I've went with Barisic but it's pretty slim pickings. — James Black (@jamesblack1986) 22 January 2020

another Barisic assist. — jim campbell (@Ne0bliviscaris) 23 January 2020

Barisic, a £2.2million signing from Croatian club NK Osijek in the summer of 2018 (Transfermarkt), has registered a superb 14 assists, plus two goals, in 28 Rangers appearances in all competitions this term.

Up next for Gerrard and co is Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Hearts.