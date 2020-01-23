Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Everything he touches turns to gold': Some Rangers fans rave about 'top notch' player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Borna Barisic of Rangers looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were victorious at Ibrox and some Bears raved about Light Blues ace Borna Barisic's display.

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been raving about Borna Barisic's display for Steven Gerrard's charges at Ibrox last night.

Rangers hosted St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and, though the game wasn't particularly easy on the eye, the Light Blues got the job done at Ibrox.

Barisic, playing in his 50th competitive game for Rangers, was a constant threat down the left against the Paisley side, who were very much set up defensively.

 

 

The Croatian was Rangers' main attacking outlet for long spells and his excellent low cross for Jermain Defoe was turned home in the 34th minute for the game's only goal.

Here is what some Bears on social media have been saying about Barisic's standout display at Ibrox:

Barisic, a £2.2million signing from Croatian club NK Osijek in the summer of 2018 (Transfermarkt), has registered a superb 14 assists, plus two goals, in 28 Rangers appearances in all competitions this term.

Up next for Gerrard and co is Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Hearts.

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

